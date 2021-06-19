Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 63.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,181,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 16,743,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,778,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

