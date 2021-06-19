Prospector Partners LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

