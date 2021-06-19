Prospector Partners LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in QCR by 9.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $733.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

