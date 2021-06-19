Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,877,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.97.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

