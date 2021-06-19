ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 23,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,021,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

