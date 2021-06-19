Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 223.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,108. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

