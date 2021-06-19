Principal Street Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,572,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 6,498,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

