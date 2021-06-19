Principal Street Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,839. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.64 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

