Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 6,726 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.