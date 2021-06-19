Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 64,694 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.15. 1,677,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,902. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

