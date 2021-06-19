Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 184,118 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 134.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184,118 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for 2.1% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,069,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 3,604,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,267. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

