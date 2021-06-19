Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,733,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.82, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

