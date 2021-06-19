Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,388 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

