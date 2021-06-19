Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 790 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SJW Group worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SJW Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE SJW opened at $63.37 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.