Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 970,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3,480.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 136,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $669.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

