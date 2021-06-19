Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) Insider Mike Butterworth Purchases 30,800 Shares

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES) insider Mike Butterworth bought 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £29,876 ($39,033.19).

LON:PRES opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £30.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Pressure Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.10 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Pressure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

