Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Post by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.25. 557,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

