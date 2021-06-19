Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.52. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $338,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

