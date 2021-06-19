Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0601 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.86 million and $3,587.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

