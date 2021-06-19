PIVX (PIVX) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011363 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

