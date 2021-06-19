Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,523 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 36.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 37.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $231.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.08. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

