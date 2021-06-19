Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.