Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $82.28 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.