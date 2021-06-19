Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 750 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.47% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

