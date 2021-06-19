Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

