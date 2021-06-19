PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.20 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.