Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.00.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$6.92 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$7.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.74.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. Insiders sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338 over the last quarter.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

