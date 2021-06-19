Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 466.43 ($6.09).

PETS has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 442.80 ($5.79). 1,847,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,361.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

