Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Raised to GBX 540

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 466.43 ($6.09).

LON PETS opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,361.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488 ($6.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

