Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 29.35 ($0.38). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 25.48 ($0.33), with a volume of 270,195,903 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

