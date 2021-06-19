PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 189,162 shares.The stock last traded at $46.94 and had previously closed at $46.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter worth $304,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PetroChina by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 286.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

