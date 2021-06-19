Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million.

PEBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,782. The company has a market cap of $576.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

