Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will post $170.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $171.22 million. Penumbra posted sales of $105.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

NYSE PEN opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,672.21, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.59. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.