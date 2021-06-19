PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $12,635.31 and $25.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00779374 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

