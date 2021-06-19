Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $16.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

