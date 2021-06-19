Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,455 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of The Marcus worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter worth about $6,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

