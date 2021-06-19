Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,935 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $477.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at $92,929,402.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

