Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2,209.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Inter Parfums worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

