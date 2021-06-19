Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after acquiring an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $120.60 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $126.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

