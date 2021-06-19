Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 74,366 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 516.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,366 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Replimune Group worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

