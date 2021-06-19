Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

