PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $71,405.80 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70.

NYSE:PD opened at $43.72 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.