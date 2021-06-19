Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Reduced by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises 2.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.75. 1,104,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,581. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.14. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.