Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 454 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $84,588,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS opened at $60.55 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.80.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

