Pacific Global Investment Management CO Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,399.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,407.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,010.83 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

