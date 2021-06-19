Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $724,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Paychex were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 685.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

