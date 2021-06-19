Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $320,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 147,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

