Pacific Global Investment Management CO Acquires Shares of 8,068 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSC stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

