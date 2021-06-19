PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,704,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,903 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $344,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

