Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,113.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

